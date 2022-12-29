WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, December 29, 2022

_____

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

1019 AM CST Thu Dec 29 2022

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in

Louisiana...

Calcasieu River Near Glenmora

...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in

Texas...Louisiana...

Sabine River Near Deweyville

...FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED...

The Flood Warning is cancelled for

the Sabine River Near Deweyville.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 9:45 AM CST Thursday the stage was 23.9 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 23.7 feet Tuesday

morning.

Fld Observed Forecasts (12 pm CST)

Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun

Sabine River

Deweyville 24.0 23.9 Thu 9 am CST 23.3 23.2 23.4

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts in excess of 50 mph.

* WHERE...Briscoe and Hall Counties.

* WHEN...Until 1 PM CST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and a few

power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

_____

