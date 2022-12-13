WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, December 14, 2022

_____

AREAL FLOOD WATCH

URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Flood Watch

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

1010 PM CST Tue Dec 13 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of west central Louisiana and southeast Texas,

including the following areas and parishes, in Louisiana,

Beauregard and Vernon. In southeast Texas, Hardin, Jefferson,

Northern Jasper, Northern Newton, Orange, Southern Jasper,

Southern Newton and Tyler.

* WHEN...Through Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,

creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- Slow moving lines of thunderstorms with heavy rainfall in a

short period of time through Wednesday morning. This will

allow for the potential for flash flooding, especially in

urban areas.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to

Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. You

should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should

Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather