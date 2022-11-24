WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, November 24, 2022

_____

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

Flash Flood Statement

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

652 PM CST Thu Nov 24 2022

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED FOR SOUTHWESTERN ALLEN,

SOUTHEASTERN BEAUREGARD, CALCASIEU, NORTHWESTERN CAMERON AND

NORTHWESTERN JEFFERSON DAVIS PARISHES AND CENTRAL JEFFERSON, SOUTH

CENTRAL NEWTON AND ORANGE COUNTIES...

The thunderstorms that prompted the warning have moved out of the

area. Periods of light to at times moderate rain will continue for

another few hours, but flash flooding is no longer expected. Please

continue to heed remaining road closures.

