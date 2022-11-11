WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, November 11, 2022 _____ DENSE FOG ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Lake Charles LA 215 AM CST Fri Nov 11 2022 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Visibility less than one half mile in dense fog, and occasionally down to one quarter mile or less. * WHERE...Jefferson and Orange Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather