WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, August 24, 2022

_____

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...

West Central Calcasieu Parish in southwestern Louisiana...

Eastern Hardin County in southeastern Texas...

Southeastern Jasper County in southeastern Texas...

North Central Jefferson County in southeastern Texas...

Southwestern Newton County in southeastern Texas...

Northern Orange County in southeastern Texas...

* Until 430 PM CDT.

* At 125 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain

have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are

possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected

to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Beaumont, Orange, Lumberton, Vidor, Silsbee, Kountze, Evadale,

Buna, Mauriceville, Deweyville, Starks, Bevil Oaks, Rose City,

Pine Forest, Lakeview, Gist, Weiss Bluff, Wrights Settlement,

Devils Pocket and Hartburg.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather