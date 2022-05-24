WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, May 24, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

1130 AM CDT Tue May 24 2022

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Beauregard, southern

Vernon and western Allen Parishes, central Newton and east central

Jasper Counties through 1215 PM CDT...

At 1129 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Oberlin to near Old Salem. Movement was

north at 40 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

De Ridder, Jasper, Newton, Kinder, Kirbyville, Oberlin, Rosepine,

Merryville, Elizabeth, Reeves, Dry Creek, Singer, Sugartown, Ragley,

Call, Fields, Bon Weir, Pitkin, Mittie and Grant.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3102 9283 3089 9283 3089 9280 3049 9281

3047 9339 3049 9339 3049 9349 3047 9349

3045 9393 3098 9397

TIME...MOT...LOC 1629Z 180DEG 34KT 3057 9281 3053 9385

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

