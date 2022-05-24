WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, May 24, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Lake Charles LA 1038 AM CDT Tue May 24 2022 ...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northern Cameron, southwestern Jefferson Davis, southern Calcasieu Parishes in southwestern Louisiana and eastern Orange Counties through 1115 AM CDT... At 1037 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Hayes to 6 miles east of Groves. Movement was north at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Lake Charles, Sulphur, Orange, Bridge City, Westlake, West Orange, Welsh, Vinton, Iowa, Grand Lake, Hayes, Lacassine National Wildlife Refuge, Lake Charles Regional Airport, Hacketts Corner, Toomey, Edgerly, Sweet Lake, Carlyss, Pinehurst and Heberts Marina. This includes the following highways... Interstate 10 in Texas between mile markers 880 and 868. Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 1 and 56. Interstate 210 between mile markers 1 and 12. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 2997 9376 2999 9380 3000 9379 2998 9383 2999 9386 2997 9384 2997 9385 2998 9386 2999 9389 3020 9392 3029 9278 2995 9285 2993 9324 2997 9327 3002 9327 3005 9329 3005 9333 2992 9335 2990 9377 TIME...MOT...LOC 1537Z 184DEG 18KT 3006 9294 2992 9381 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southeastern Harris County in southeastern Texas... * Until 1115 AM CDT. * At 1040 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Baytown to near Deer Park to Pasadena to Pearland, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Pasadena, northern Pearland, northwestern Baytown, Deer Park, South Houston, Humble, West University Place, Galena Park, Jacinto City, Midtown Houston, Cloverleaf, Downtown Houston, Northside \/ Northline, Greenway \/ Upper Kirby Area, Second Ward, Greater Heights, Highlands, Neartown \/ Montrose, Barrett and Greater Eastwood. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather