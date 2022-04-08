WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, April 9, 2022

_____

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

1002 AM CDT Fri Apr 8 2022

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in

Louisiana...Texas...

Sabine River Near Deweyville

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH LATE

TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Sabine River Near Deweyville.

* WHEN...Until just after midnight tonight.

* IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding will occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 8:45 AM CDT Friday the stage was 24.1 feet.

- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours

ending at 8:45 AM CDT Friday was 24.3 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage

this afternoon and continue falling to 19.1 feet Wednesday

morning.

- Flood stage is 24.0 feet.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT)

Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon

Sabine River

Deweyville 24.0 24.1 Fri 8 am CDT 23.3 21.9 20.7

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather