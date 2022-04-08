WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, April 9, 2022 _____ FLOOD WARNING Flood Statement National Weather Service Lake Charles LA 1002 AM CDT Fri Apr 8 2022 ...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas... Sabine River Near Deweyville Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sabine River Near Deweyville. * WHEN...Until just after midnight tonight. * IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding will occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:45 AM CDT Friday the stage was 24.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 AM CDT Friday was 24.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this afternoon and continue falling to 19.1 feet Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 24.0 feet. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day\/Time Sat Sun Mon Sabine River Deweyville 24.0 24.1 Fri 8 am CDT 23.3 21.9 20.7 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather