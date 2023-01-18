WFO HOUSTON\/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, January 18, 2023 _____ TORNADO WATCH Watch County Notification for Watch 24 National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 101 PM CST Wed Jan 18 2023 The National Weather Service has cancelled Tornado Watch 24 for the following areas In Texas this cancels 5 counties In southeast Texas Houston Polk San Jacinto Trinity Walker This includes the cities of Coldspring, Corrigan, Crockett, Groveton, Huntsville, Livingston, Shepherd, and Trinity. TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ANGELINA JASPER NACOGDOCHES NEWTON PANOLA SABINE SAN AUGUSTINE SHELBY TYLER _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather