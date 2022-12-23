WFO HOUSTON\/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 24, 2022 _____ WIND CHILL ADVISORY URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 413 PM CST Fri Dec 23 2022 ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 5 above zero. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Texas. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS..Very cold wind chills may result in hypothermia or frostbite if precautions are not taken. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather