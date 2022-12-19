WFO HOUSTON/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, December 19, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

1139 AM CST Mon Dec 19 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Colorado,

northwestern Austin, southeastern Washington and northwestern Waller

Counties through 1215 PM CST...

At 1138 AM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Round Top, or 11 miles northeast of La Grange, moving northeast at 40

mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Brenham, Shelby, Industry, Burton and Quarry.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3014 9665 3035 9640 3011 9615 2993 9659

2996 9657 3004 9662 3007 9662 3008 9663

3011 9663 3013 9665

TIME...MOT...LOC 1738Z 233DEG 35KT 2999 9670

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Austin,

northwestern Fort Bend, southeastern Waller and northwestern Harris

At 1139 AM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Fulshear, or near Brookshire, moving northeast at 55 mph.

Bellaire, Katy, Tomball, Jersey Village, Brookshire, Hunters Creek

Village, Bunker Hill Village, Piney Point Village, Greenway / Upper

Kirby Area, Spring Branch North, Greater Heights, Mission Bend,

Neartown / Montrose, Memorial Park, Eldridge / West Oaks, Fourth

Ward, Spring Branch West, Addicks Park Ten, Spring Valley and Afton

Oaks / River Oaks Area.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

LAT...LON 2959 9592 2975 9603 3008 9559 2975 9536

TIME...MOT...LOC 1739Z 240DEG 49KT 2970 9590

