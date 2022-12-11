WFO HOUSTON\/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, December 11, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 315 AM CST Sun Dec 11 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED... The Flood Advisory has expired for a portion of southeast Texas, including the following counties, Grimes, Montgomery, Walker and Waller. The heavy rain has ended. Urban and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather