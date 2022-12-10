WFO HOUSTON/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 10, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

901 PM CST Sat Dec 10 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central

Montgomery, southwestern San Jacinto and west central Liberty

Counties through 1000 PM CST...

At 900 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm

near Conroe, moving east at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and locally heavy rainfall.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Conroe, Cleveland, Willis, Splendora, Patton Village, Roman Forest,

Woodbranch, Cut And Shoot, Plum Grove and North Cleveland.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Very heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

LAT...LON 3024 9550 3042 9548 3051 9513 3016 9504

TIME...MOT...LOC 0300Z 274DEG 17KT 3033 9541

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

