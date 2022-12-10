WFO HOUSTON\/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 10, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 709 PM CST Sat Dec 10 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Texas, including the following counties, Montgomery, Polk, San Jacinto and Walker. * WHEN...Until 900 PM CST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 709 PM CST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to showers and thunderstorms. Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. One gage on the southwest side of Lake Livingston has recorded 3.32 inches of rain. - Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches or higher are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Conroe, southeastern Huntsville, Willis, Livingston, Panorama Village, Onalaska, Cut And Shoot, New Waverly, Coldspring, Point Blank, Goodrich, Lake Livingston State Park, Huntsville State Park, West Livingston, Evergreen and Oakhurst. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather