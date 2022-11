WFO HOUSTON/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, November 30, 2022

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

152 PM CST Wed Nov 30 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

Though still breezy at times, wind speeds have dropped below the

Wind Advisory criteria.

