WFO HOUSTON\/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, November 25, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 528 PM CST Fri Nov 25 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Brazoria County through 600 PM CST... At 528 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Lake Jackson, moving northeast at around 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Lake Jackson, Angleton, Clute, Richwood, Brazoria, Jones Creek, Danbury, Holiday Lakes, Bailey's Prairie, Liverpool, Bonney and southeastern Wild Peach Village. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. LAT...LON 2895 9552 2910 9563 2940 9534 2916 9516 TIME...MOT...LOC 2328Z 236DEG 35KT 2909 9550 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather