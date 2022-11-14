WFO HOUSTON/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, November 15, 2022

BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

925 PM CST Mon Nov 14 2022

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...High risk of risk of rip currents. Elevated tide levels.

* WHERE...Matagorda Islands, Brazoria Islands, Galveston Island

and Bolivar Peninsula Counties.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away

from shore into deeper water. Elevated surf and wave run up

may approach lowest lying Gulf facing roads for a short time

period this evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Higher than normal wave run up along

Gulf facing beaches is expected this evening and water may

approach the lowest waterfront roadways along the Bolivar

Peninsula, Bluewater Highway and Surfside as we head into

high tide. These levels should level off fairly quickly late

this evening and then begin to steadily fall as a cold front

pushes through and northerly winds drive water back out.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.

