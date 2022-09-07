WFO HOUSTON\/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, September 7, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 730 PM CDT Wed Sep 7 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Wharton, east central Jackson and northwestern Matagorda Counties through 815 PM CDT... At 728 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles west of Markham, or 13 miles west of Bay City, moving southwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Ganado, Markham, Blessing, Midfield and Danevang. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 2912 9621 2893 9603 2886 9617 2885 9639 2903 9653 TIME...MOT...LOC 0028Z 058DEG 13KT 2899 9618 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather