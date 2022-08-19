WFO HOUSTON/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, August 19, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

1052 AM CDT Fri Aug 19 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive

rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of southeast Texas, including the following

county, Harris.

* WHEN...Until 1145 AM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is

imminent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 1051 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges

indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause

urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of

rain have fallen.

- Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected

over the area. This additional rain will result in minor

flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Tomball, Jersey Village, Greater Greenspoint, Aldine,

northwestern Northside / Northline, Willowbrook, Hooks

Airport, Greater Inwood, Fairbanks / Northwest Crossing,

Hidden Valley and Acres Home.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

