Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, August 10, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

605 PM CDT Wed Aug 10 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Wharton

County through 630 PM CDT...

At 604 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

El Campo, moving west at 10 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

El Campo, Pierce, Louise and Danevang.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 2926 9616 2916 9609 2909 9610 2899 9631

2921 9651

TIME...MOT...LOC 2304Z 072DEG 9KT 2916 9621

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM CDT

FOR CENTRAL CLAY COUNTY...

At 605 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles northeast of

Henrietta, moving southwest at 5 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Henrietta, Bellevue and northeastern Lake Arrowhead.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Travis,

Bastrop, southeastern Lee and northern Fayette Counties through 645

PM CDT...

At 605 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Wyldwood to near Paige to near Lake

Somerville State Park & Trailway. Movement was south at 20 mph.

Bastrop, Giddings, Smithville, Round Top, Camp Swift, Circle D-KC

Estates, Cedar Creek, Lake Somerville State Park & Trailway,

Wyldwood, Paige, Upton, Webberville, Carmine, Phelan, Bastrop State

Park, Hills Prairie, Northrup, Garfield, Rockne and Watterson.

LAT...LON 2991 9709 2999 9756 3006 9764 3007 9764

3029 9754 3021 9708 3032 9669 3029 9664

3025 9669 3024 9674 3020 9674 3016 9679

3014 9677 3015 9671 3017 9669 3015 9668

3015 9665 3006 9662

TIME...MOT...LOC 2305Z 001DEG 18KT 3021 9746 3015 9709 3026 9672

