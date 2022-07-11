WFO HOUSTON\/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, July 11, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 646 PM CDT Mon Jul 11 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Montgomery, southwestern San Jacinto, northwestern Liberty and southeastern Walker Counties through 715 PM CDT... At 646 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Cut And Shoot, or 11 miles east of Willis, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Conroe, Willis, Panorama Village, Splendora, Patton Village, Roman Forest, Woodbranch and Cut And Shoot. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 3054 9540 3049 9511 3018 9516 3027 9555 TIME...MOT...LOC 2346Z 017DEG 16KT 3040 9530 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM MDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of western Texas, including the following county, El Paso. * WHEN...Until 745 PM MDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 550 PM MDT, the public reported heavy rain over Zaragoza and Pellicano Roads due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.3 and 0.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Zaragoza and Pellicano Roads is the most likely place to experience minor flooding. Additional rainfall of up to 0.5 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... East El Paso, Far East El Paso, Mission Valley and Socorro. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather