WFO HOUSTON/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, July 1, 2022

_____

AREAL FLOOD WATCH

Flood Watch

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

619 AM CDT Fri Jul 1 2022

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be

possible. Areas of poor drainage closer to the coast are most at

risk, particularly more urban areas.

* WHERE...A portion of southeast Texas, including the following

areas, Bolivar Peninsula, Brazoria Islands, Chambers, Coastal

Brazoria, Coastal Galveston, Coastal Harris, Coastal Matagorda,

Fort Bend, Galveston Island, Inland Brazoria, Inland Galveston,

Inland Harris, Inland Matagorda, Matagorda Islands, Southern

Liberty and Wharton.

* WHEN...Through this evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,

creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- A coastal low pressure system will bring showers and

thunderstorms to the region today. Deep tropical moisture

will support rain rates today of 2 to 3 inches per hour for

embedded stronger thunderstorms. Drought conditions over the

area will mitigate the threat somewhat, but the high rain

rates and the duration of the event could still cause

flooding issues near the coast in spite of that. Locations

most at risk are urban, low-lying, and other poor drainage

areas.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

_____

