SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

706 PM CDT Wed Jun 22 2022

...A thunderstorm capable of producing gusty winds is near Jersey

Village, moving slowly to the northwest...

At 706 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Jersey Village, moving northwest at 10 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Jersey Village, Spring Branch North, Spring Branch West, Greater

Greenspoint, northeastern Addicks Park Ten, Fairbanks / Northwest

Crossing, Willowbrook, Greater Inwood, Westbranch and Carverdale.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 2993 9542 2980 9556 2989 9572 3001 9558

3001 9542

TIME...MOT...LOC 0006Z 127DEG 7KT 2991 9556

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

