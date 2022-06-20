WFO HOUSTON/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, June 20, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

733 PM CDT Mon Jun 20 2022

...A thunderstorm capable of producing some gusty winds moving

across far northwest Harris County...

At 733 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Hockley, or 11 miles southwest of Tomball, moving northwest at 10

mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Prairie View, Hockley, Waller and Pine Island.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3004 9564 2990 9577 3001 9603 3023 9584

TIME...MOT...LOC 0033Z 127DEG 9KT 3002 9578

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather