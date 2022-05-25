WFO HOUSTON\/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, May 25, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH Watch County Notification for Watches 271\/272 National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 232 AM CDT Wed May 25 2022 The National Weather Service will allow Severe Thunderstorm Watch 271 to expire at 3 AM CDT early this morning for the following areas In southeast Texas this allows to expire 6 counties Brazos Burleson Grimes Houston Madison Washington This includes the cities of Brenham, Bryan, Caldwell, College Station, Crockett, Madisonville, Navasota, and Somerville. Severe Thunderstorm Watch 272 remains valid until 5 AM CDT early this morning for the following areas In south central Texas this watch includes 1 county Jackson In southeast Texas this watch includes 16 counties Austin Brazoria Chambers Colorado Fort Bend Galveston Harris Liberty Matagorda Montgomery Polk San Jacinto Trinity Walker Waller Wharton This includes the cities of Alvin, Anahuac, Angleton, Bay City, Bellville, Brookshire, Cleveland, Clute, Coldspring, Columbus, Conroe, Corrigan, Dayton, Dickinson, Eagle Lake, Edna, El Campo, First Colony, Freeport, Friendswood, Galveston, Ganado, Groveton, Hempstead, Houston, Huntsville, Lake Jackson, League City, Liberty, Livingston, Mission Bend, Missouri City, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree, Palacios, Pearland, Pecan Grove, Prairie View, Rosenberg, Sealy, Shepherd, Stowell, Sugar Land, Texas City, The Woodlands, Trinity, Waller, Weimar, Wharton, and Winnie. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather