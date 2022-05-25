WFO HOUSTON/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, May 25, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in League City has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Northwestern Colorado County in southeastern Texas...

Northern Austin County in southeastern Texas...

Grimes County in southeastern Texas...

Burleson County in southeastern Texas...

Brazos County in southeastern Texas...

Washington County in southeastern Texas...

Southwestern Madison County in southeastern Texas...

Northwestern Waller County in southeastern Texas...

* Until 130 AM CDT.

* At 1242 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 7 miles southeast of Hearne to 9 miles northeast of

Caldwell to 6 miles north of Lake Somerville State Park & Trailway

to 6 miles northwest of Round Top to near Cistern, moving east at

45 mph.

HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to

mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

* Locations impacted include...

College Station, Bryan, Brenham, Navasota, Hempstead, Bellville,

Columbus, Washington, Weimar, Somerville, Snook, Bedias, Kurten,

Industry, Burton, Wixon Valley, Millican, Anderson, Lake Somerville

Dam and Kyle Field.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Western Burleson County in southeastern Texas...

* Until 100 AM CDT.

* At 1244 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Caldwell,

moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts.

Caldwell, Deanville and Chriesman.

