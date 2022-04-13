WFO HOUSTON/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, April 13, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

418 PM CDT Wed Apr 13 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central

Madison and central Walker Counties through 445 PM CDT...

At 418 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12

miles northwest of Huntsville, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Huntsville, Huntsville State Park and Crabbs Prairie.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3072 9584 3089 9578 3082 9536 3057 9544

TIME...MOT...LOC 2118Z 286DEG 24KT 3079 9573

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

