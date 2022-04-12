WFO HOUSTON/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, April 12, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in League City has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Northern Houston County in southeastern Texas...

* Until 900 PM CDT.

* At 819 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 14 miles

northeast of Centerville, or 16 miles northwest of Austonio,

moving northeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Crockett, Grapeland, Latexo and Weches.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for southeastern

Texas.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Move indoors immediately.

Lightning is one of nature's leading killers. Remember, if you can

hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

