TX WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, October 6, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service El Paso TX

517 PM MDT Thu Oct 6 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Hudspeth

County through 545 PM MDT...

At 516 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 5

miles north of Fort Quitman that was nearly stationary.

HAZARD...Penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible.

Locations impacted include...

Fort Quitman, Esperanza, Finlay and Round Top Mountain.

This includes Interstate 10 in Texas between mile markers 86 and 105.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

LAT...LON 3104 10552 3106 10559 3107 10560 3108 10560

3110 10562 3110 10564 3112 10565 3113 10570

3133 10567 3125 10531

TIME...MOT...LOC 2316Z 198DEG 13KT 3114 10559

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN

MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH

_____

