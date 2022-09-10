TX WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, September 10, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service El Paso Tx\/Santa Teresa NM 127 PM MDT Sat Sep 10 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of western Texas, including the following counties, El Paso and Hudspeth. * WHEN...Until 330 PM MDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Some low-water crossings may become impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 127 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in Northeast of Hueco Tanks. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Northeast of Hueco Tanks is the most likely place to experience minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... mainly rural areas of Northeastern El Paso and Northwestern Hudspeth Counties - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather