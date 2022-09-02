TX WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, September 2, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

211 PM MDT Fri Sep 2 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of western Texas, including the following

county, Hudspeth.

* WHEN...Until 515 PM MDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Some low-water crossings may become impassable.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 210 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain

has fallen.

- Additional rainfall of up to 0.5 inches is expected over the

area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Fort Hancock, Acala, Finlay and McNary.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Angelina

County through 345 PM CDT...

At 313 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Diboll to 13 miles southeast of Etoile.

Movement was north northeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Lufkin, Diboll, Hudson, Huntington, Burke, Shawnee and Homer.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

If on or near western shores of Sam Rayburn, get out of the water

and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike

out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear

thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to

safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.

LAT...LON 3118 9485 3121 9487 3122 9486 3125 9487

3139 9476 3138 9449 3134 9445 3132 9445

3132 9443 3118 9432

TIME...MOT...LOC 2013Z 247DEG 44KT 3121 9475 3121 9433

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

