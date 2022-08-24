TX WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, August 24, 2022

_____

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

101 PM MDT Wed Aug 24 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Arroyo and small stream flooding caused by excessive

rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of western Texas, including the following

counties, El Paso and Hudspeth.

* WHEN...Until 400 PM MDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. Water over

roadways.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 101 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream

flooding. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen.

- Additional rainfall of up to 0.5 inches is expected over the

area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

mainly rural areas of Southeastern El Paso and Western

Hudspeth Counties

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small

creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying

spots.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather