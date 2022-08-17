TX WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, August 21, 2022

AREAL FLOOD WATCH

URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Flood Watch

National Weather Service El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

259 PM MDT Wed Aug 17 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE SATURDAY

NIGHT...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of New Mexico and southwest Texas, including the

following areas, in New Mexico, Central Tularosa Basin, East

Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet, Eastern Black Range

Foothills, Lowlands of the Bootheel, Northern Dona Ana County,

Otero Mesa, Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet, Sierra County

Lakes, Southern Dona Ana County/Mesilla Valley, Southern Gila

Foothills/Mimbres Valley, Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range,

Southern Tularosa Basin, Southwest Desert/Lower Gila River Valley,

Southwest Desert/Mimbres Basin, Uplands of the Bootheel, Upper

Gila River Valley and West Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500

Feet. In southwest Texas, Eastern/Central El Paso County, Northern

Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains, Rio Grande Valley of Eastern

El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties, Rio Grande Valley of Eastern

Hudspeth County, Salt Basin, Southern Hudspeth Highlands and

Western El Paso County.

* WHEN...From Friday evening through late Saturday night.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,

creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water

crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become

clogged with debris. Extensive street flooding and flooding of

creeks and rivers are possible.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- Moist ground from recent rains will allow for quick runoff of

any additional moderate or heavy rain, resulting in flash

flooding and possible flooding of area rivers.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

