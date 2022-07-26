TX WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, July 26, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service El Paso TX

425 PM MDT Tue Jul 26 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Hudspeth

County through 500 PM MDT...

At 424 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Sierra Blanca, moving west at 5 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Round Top Mountain.

This includes Interstate 10 in Texas between mile markers 91 and 105.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3124 10534 3113 10540 3116 10562 3136 10551

TIME...MOT...LOC 2224Z 101DEG 6KT 3120 10542

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

