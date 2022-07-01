TX WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, July 2, 2022 _____ AIR QUALITY ALERT Air Quality Alert Message Relayed by National Weather Service El Paso TX\/Santa Teresa NM 259 PM MDT Fri Jul 1 2022 ...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING... ...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 9 PM MDT SATURDAY... The Texas Department of Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has issued an Ozone Action Day for the El Paso Area, until 9 PM MDT this evening and for Saturday. Atmospheric conditions are expected to be favorable for producing high levels of ozone pollution in the El Paso area. You can help prevent ozone Pollution by sharing a ride, walking, riding a bicycle, taking your lunch to work, avoiding drive through lanes, conserving energy and keeping your vehicle properly tuned. For more information on ozone: OZONE: THE FACTS www.tceq.texas.gov\/airquality\/monops\/ozonefacts.html EPA AIR NOW: www.airnow.gov\/index.cfm?action=airnow.local_city&cityid=236 TAKE CARE OF TEXAS: www.takecareoftexas.org\/air\/airquality _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather