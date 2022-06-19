TX WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, June 19, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service El Paso TX

537 PM MDT Sun Jun 19 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Otero

and northern El Paso Counties through 600 PM MDT...

At 537 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Far East El Paso, moving northwest at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

West El Paso, Central El Paso, East El Paso, Northeast El Paso, Far

East El Paso, Mission Valley, Horizon City, Chaparral, Fort Bliss,

Socorro, Homestead Meadows, Butterfield, Biggs Field, Fort Bliss

Northeast, Montana Vista and Franklin Mountains State Park.

This includes the following highways...

Interstate 10 in Texas near mile marker 8, and between mile markers

23 and 36.

Highway 54 in New Mexico near mile marker 1.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3177 10602 3167 10628 3188 10659 3207 10624

TIME...MOT...LOC 2337Z 138DEG 12KT 3181 10630

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

