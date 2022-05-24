TX WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, May 24, 2022

RED FLAG WARNING

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

418 AM MDT Tue May 24 2022

...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED ON TUESDAY...

.An upper level system will approach New Mexico this afternoon

with an increase in winds expected. Very low humidity (6 to 12

percent) is anticipated across far west Texas and much of

southwest and south-central New Mexico excluding the Sacramento

Mountains, and coupled with the breezy to windy conditions (20 ft

winds 15 to 25 mph), in addition to very dry fuels, critical fire

weather conditions are anticipated.

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT

THIS EVENING FOR VERY LOW HUMIDITY AND STRONG WINDS FOR FIRE

WEATHER ZONES 055, 056, 110, 111, AND 112...

* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* HUMIDITY...6 to 12 percent.

* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.

...FLOOD ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

The Flood Advisory is cancelled for a portion of Deep South Texas,

including the following counties, Cameron and Willacy.

The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a

threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN JACKSON...CENTRAL

TILLMAN AND NORTHERN WILBARGER COUNTIES IS CANCELLED...

The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has weakened.

Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.

