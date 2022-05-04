TX WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, May 4, 2022

_____

RED FLAG WARNING

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

1125 PM MDT Tue May 3 2022

...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS WEDNESDAY FOR LOW HUMIDITY

AND STRONG WINDS...

Winds will strengthen area-wide Wednesday afternoon with the

strongest winds in the higher elevations of Grant, Sierra, and

Otero Counties. A weak cold front will move through the area from

north to south Wednesday afternoon, bringing with it even drier

air. Winds will diminish a few hours after sunset. Overnight RH

recoveries across the Sacramento mtns and lowlands will only reach

15 to 25% into early Thursday morning.

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM MDT

WEDNESDAY FOR LOW HUMIDITY, DRY FUELS, AND STRONG WINDS FOR FIRE

WEATHER ZONES 055, 056, 110, 111, 112, AND 113...

* AREA...Grant County and western Sierra County, including the

Gila Wilderness.

* 20 FOOT WINDS...West winds between 15 and 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph.

* HUMIDITY...5 to 15 percent.

* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather