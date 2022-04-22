TX WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, April 23, 2022 _____ WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service El Paso Tx\/Santa Teresa NM 216 PM MDT Fri Apr 22 2022 ...BLOWING DUST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING... ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT... * WHAT...For the Blowing Dust Advisory, visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in blowing dust expected. For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 30-40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Southern Dona Ana and Otero Counties in New Mexico, El Paso County in Far West Texas. * WHEN...For the Blowing Dust Advisory, through 8 PM MDT this evening. For the Wind Advisory, through midnight MDT tonight. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Critical to extreme fire weather conditions will also continue. A Red Flag Warning is also in effect. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust. Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. * WHAT...Southwest winds 30-40 mph with gusts to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Eastern El Paso County, and Hudspeth County. * WHEN...Through midnight MDT tonight. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing dust is likely with patchy areas of dense blowing dust possible. Critical to extreme fire weather conditions will also continue. A Red Flag Warning is also in effect. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather