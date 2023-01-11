WFO DALLAS \/ FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, January 11, 2023 _____ RED FLAG WARNING URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 650 PM CST Wed Jan 11 2023 ...RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM CST THIS EVENING... The greatest fire danger has subsided this evening, however, elevated fire weather conditions will continue through Thursday, particularly for those along and west of I-35 due to the combination of breezy winds and low humidity, even with the cooler temperatures. Continue to avoid any activities that could spark a wildfire. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather