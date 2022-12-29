WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, December 29, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

439 PM CST Thu Dec 29 2022

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of west central

Robertson, northeastern Milam and southeastern Falls Counties

through 515 PM CST...

At 438 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a couple strong

thunderstorms near Cameron, moving northeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Cameron, Bremond, Crossroads, Silver City, Jones Prairie, Hoyte,

Wilderville, Highbank, Pleasant Grove, Baileyville, Maysfield and Ben

Arnold.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3076 9687 3083 9705 3123 9686 3113 9657

TIME...MOT...LOC 2238Z 204DEG 32KT 3087 9691

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather