WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, December 23, 2022

WIND CHILL ADVISORY URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 1220 PM CST Fri Dec 23 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED... Winds will continue to diminish through tonight and wind chills will generally remain around 10 degrees overnight. Freezing temperatures will continue through midday Saturday.

...WIND CHILL WARNING HAS EXPIRED... Cold temperatures will continue through the weekend, but winds will continue to diminish and wind chills will generally remain around 10 degrees overnight tonight. Freezing temperatures will continue through midday Saturday.