WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, December 23, 2022 _____ HARD FREEZE WARNING URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 338 AM CST Fri Dec 23 2022 ...HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures between 5 and 10 degrees. * WHERE...All of North and Central Texas. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Unprotected outdoor plumbing will likely freeze and some interior plumbing may also freeze if precautions are not taken. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures will remain below freezing all day today and tonight, then rise above freezing for just a few hours Saturday afternoon before falling into the 20s Saturday night. Prolonged above freezing temperatures return Sunday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing. ...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 10 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of Central Texas and the Brazos Valley. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken. Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 15 * WHERE...North Texas.