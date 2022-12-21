WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, December 21, 2022

DENSE FOG ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

212 AM CST Wed Dec 21 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE...Freestone, Anderson, Falls, Limestone, Leon, Milam and

Robertson Counties.

* WHEN...Until 8 AM CST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Poor driving conditions are expected due to reduced

visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures will be hovering just a few

degrees above freezing, so allow extra time and slow down while

crossing over bridges and overpasses.

*PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will be reduced to less

than one quarter mile. If driving, slow down, use your low-beam

headlights, and leave plenty of distance between you and the

vehicle ahead of you.

