WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, November 4, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Northeastern Johnson County in north central Texas...

Tarrant County in north central Texas...

* Until 245 PM CDT.

* At 141 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Edgecliff Village to Joshua, moving northeast

at 55 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Fort Worth, Arlington, Grand Prairie, Mansfield, Euless, Bedford,

Grapevine, Haltom City, Keller, Hurst, Burleson, Cleburne,

Southlake, Watauga, Colleyville, Benbrook, Saginaw, Crowley, Forest

Hill and Trophy Club.

This includes the following highways...

Interstate 35W between mile markers 26 and 59.

Interstate 20 between mile markers 431 and 453.

Interstate 30 between mile markers 9 and 31.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for north central

Texas.

For your protection get inside a sturdy structure and stay away from

windows.

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northern Callahan,

Shackelford and Throckmorton Counties through 230 PM CDT...

At 140 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Throckmorton to near Albany to near

Clyde. Movement was east at 45 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Clyde, Albany, Baird, Throckmorton, Moran, Woodson, Ibex, Elbert,

Fort Griffin, Mccarty Lake, Us-183 Near The Throckmorton-

Baylor County Line, Lusk, Us-283 Near The Callahan-

Shackelford County Line, The Intersection Of Us-

283 And Ranch Road 209, Us-180 Near The Shackelford-

Stephens County Line, I-20 Near The Callahan-

Eastland County Line, The Intersection Of Us-183 And Us-

283 and The Intersection Of Us-380 And Highway 222.

This includes Interstate 20 between Mile Markers 296 and 312, and

between Mile Markers 320 and 323.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3296 9895 3295 9909 3252 9909 3251 9911

3237 9911 3241 9959 3340 9926 3340 9895

TIME...MOT...LOC 1840Z 274DEG 53KT 3338 9925 3303 9926 3253 9951

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

