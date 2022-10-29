WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, October 29, 2022

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

800 AM CDT Sat Oct 29 2022

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas...

Trinity River At Dallas affecting Dallas County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Do not drive cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/fwd.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Trinity River At Dallas.

* WHEN...Until late this evening.

* IMPACTS...At 30.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding will begin. The

pasture lands near the river will flood. Trails along the river

begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 7:00 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 30.5 feet.

- Flood stage is 30.0 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 30.6

feet this morning. It will then fall below flood stage late

this morning.

