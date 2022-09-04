WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, September 4, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

530 PM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central

Freestone, west central Anderson and east central Navarro Counties

through 600 PM CDT...

At 530 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8

miles south of Kerens, or 17 miles east of Corsicana, moving

southeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Eureka.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 3178 9613 3201 9631 3213 9615 3211 9611

3210 9612 3208 9611 3208 9607 3204 9607

3201 9605 3202 9597 3197 9590

TIME...MOT...LOC 2230Z 316DEG 11KT 3202 9618

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather