SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

524 PM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern

Limestone County through 600 PM CDT...

At 524 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8

miles southwest of Groesbeck, moving south at 10 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Groesbeck, Thornton and Kosse.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 3147 9677 3152 9679 3159 9658 3130 9643

3122 9660

TIME...MOT...LOC 2224Z 346DEG 8KT 3147 9667

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

