WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, September 4, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

438 PM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Young

and northwestern Stephens Counties through 515 PM CDT...

At 438 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8

miles east of Woodson, or 17 miles southeast of Throckmorton, moving

south at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Crystal Falls.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 3296 9906 3296 9895 3313 9895 3314 9882

3287 9874 3285 9910

TIME...MOT...LOC 2138Z 352DEG 13KT 3306 9892

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

