FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

Issued by National Weather Service Norman OK

235 AM CDT Tue Aug 23 2022

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas...

East Fork Trinity River Near Crandall affecting Ellis, Dallas and

Kaufman Counties.

For the East Fork Trinity River...including Crandall...Minor

flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive

cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...East Fork Trinity River Near Crandall.

* WHEN...Until this evening.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Minor out of banks flooding is expected.

Caution should be exercised near the river.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 2:00 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 18.9 feet.

- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage

this morning and continue falling to 1.5 feet early Sunday

morning.

